‘2×4 Project’ to leave your mark on St. Jude Dream Home starts today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans can help St. Jude patients fighting serious illness Monday afternoon while getting the chance to leave their mark on the third annual Dream Home.

The 2×4 Project allows you to make a donation of any amount to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital between 4 and 6 p.m. Once you donate, you’ll get the chance to decorate one of the 2×4 boards used to frame the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

All proceeds go to help young patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fight childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.

Mark Boling Construction and Sutherlands are teaming up with KSNT News to host the project at Sutherlands, located at 2210 NW Tyler St. in Topeka. Today is the only day to take part in the 2×4 Project and make your mark on the Dream Home.

