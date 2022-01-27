3 booked into Shawnee County Jail after trafficking sting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified three suspects in a sting operation who were arrested Wednesday at six area massage parlors and spas in Topeka.

District Attorney Mike Kagay confirmed with KSNT News three people in custody in Shawnee County were arrested in connection with Wednesday’s sting.

Chengzhu Lu (KSNT Photo/ courtesy Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Hong Gao (KSNT Photo/ courtesy Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Xue Bai (KSNT Photo/ courtesy Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Chengzhu Lu, 43, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 9:05 p.m., Jan. 26. The booking report states Lu was arrested for promoting prostitution, soliciting for prostitution, prostitution, and sexual intercourse.

Xue Bai, 43 was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 8:45 p.m., Jan. 26. The booking report states Bai was arrested for promoting prostitution, maintaining a house for prostitution, prostitution, and sexual intercourse. Bai is being held for positive identification.

Hong Gao, 43, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 8:35 p.m., Jan. 26. The booking report states Gao was arrested for promoting prostitution, maintaining a house for prostitution, and prostitution.

Thursday morning the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the identity of the three and said they were all being charged with promoting the sale of sexual relations and selling sexual relations.

The records indicate all three are being held without bond.

Police and deputies closed in Wednesday on six massage parlors and spas in a human trafficking sting that saw multiple arrests, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting was the result of a group of Kansas law enforcement agencies teaming up for several criminal investigations, some going back over a year ago. The group, known as the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, said it took several suspects into custody and found multiple victims, but did not identify any of them. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News about some of the offenses law enforcement arrested the suspects on but said his office would make the decision on which charges they would file in court.