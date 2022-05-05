TOPKEA (KSNT) – Topeka police officers are clearing the scene of a three car crash early Thursday afternoon, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The original call came in at 11:37 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southwest 21th street and Fairlawn Avenue, according to dispatchers. Tow trucks could be seen loading a vehicle involved in the crash around 12:20 p.m. in these photos by a 27 News reporter.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Three vehicles were involved in the crash but Shawnee County Dispatch could not release information on possible injuries. AMR crews were not on scene as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The Topeka Police Department was on scene for traffic control.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)