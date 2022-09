TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck a nearby traffic light pole.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene. No reports of injuries have been received yet. 27 News has reached out to the Topeka Police Department for more information.