TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.