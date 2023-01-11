JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year.
The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Foley on Jan. 5, 2023. Descriptions of the missing children and their mother can be found below:
- Rosie
- Age: 6
- Hair color: blonde
- Eye color: blue
- Height: 3’0″
- Weight: 45 pounds
- Camden
- Age: 5
- Hair color: brown
- Eye color: blue
- Height: 3’0″
- Weight: 35 pounds
- Genevieve
- Age: 3
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye color: blue
- Height: 2’0″
- Weight: 30 pounds
- Foley
- Age: 29
- Hair color: brown
- Eye color: hazel
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 140 pounds
If you see any of the missing children or Foley, you are encouraged to call the JCPD at 785-762-5912 or 1-800-843-5678.