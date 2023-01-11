JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year.

The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Foley on Jan. 5, 2023. Descriptions of the missing children and their mother can be found below:

A photo of the children’s mother, Jeana Foley.

Rosie Age: 6 Hair color: blonde Eye color: blue Height: 3’0″ Weight: 45 pounds

Camden Age: 5 Hair color: brown Eye color: blue Height: 3’0″ Weight: 35 pounds

Genevieve Age: 3 Hair color: Brown Eye color: blue Height: 2’0″ Weight: 30 pounds

Foley Age: 29 Hair color: brown Eye color: hazel Height: 5’5″ Weight: 140 pounds



If you see any of the missing children or Foley, you are encouraged to call the JCPD at 785-762-5912 or 1-800-843-5678.