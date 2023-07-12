MARSHALL COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say three people are in the hospital after a crash in Marshall County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) states in its crash logs that the crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on July 12 on Highway U-36, where it meets K-99 Highway. A Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on K-99 while a Dodge Ram was traveling east on U-36. The Rav4 failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the road. The Ram hit the Rav4 on its passenger side.

The KHP said both vehicles came to a rest in ditches near where the crash occurred. The driver of the Rav4, 57-year-old Oklahoma woman, and a passenger, a 76-year-old Kansas man, received serious injuries in the crash. The 72-year-old Kansas man driving the Ram also received serious injuries.