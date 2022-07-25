JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Three people in Jackson County are facing charges including aggravated endangerment of a child.

An investigation initiated by a traffic stop led to the arrest of Rusty Potts, 32, of Mayetta, Simone Noriega, 26, of Mayetta, and Cass Cadue, 26, of Mayetta.

A traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday escalated when they were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail, according to a release. The trio faces several charges.

Potts was booked into the Jackson County Jail for interference with law enforcement and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Noriega is facing charges of interference with law enforcement, two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, no child restraint seat and driving while suspended.

Cadue was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia.

(Courtesy Photo/ Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/ Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)