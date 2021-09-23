3 generations of Holton family, including 3-month-old, fight COVID-19

HOLTON (KSNT) – A Holton family is battling COVID-19 together, and their tight-knit relationship is helping three generations including a 3-month-old get through the disease.

The motto in the Winegar household is the more the merrier. Jill Winegar takes care of a lot of people, including her 65-year-old mother who contracted COVID. Her 29-year-old daughter and her 3-month-old granddaughter are also suffering from coronavirus. The rest of her family is quarantining in their home.

Steven Winegar lives in Topeka and has been doing what he can to make ends meet. His mother cries at the thought of missing more of her grandkid’s lives while dealing with coronavirus.

“She will travel as far as she needs to because she won’t miss grandbabies birthdays,” Steven said.

Despite not being vaccinated against the virus, Jill is not showing symptoms. Taking care of an infant with coronavirus has been a challenge.

The family has not been able to work while managing this ordeal. If you’d like to help them, you can do so by clicking here.