OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Three people were injured in Osage County following a crash on I-335.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in the southbound lanes of I-335. A Dodge Journey was traveling south when the driver became distracted. This led to the vehicle going off the road, where it hit a guard rail before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to the KHP.

The 53-year-old Nebraska woman driving the Dodge Journey received minor injuries in the crash, according to the KHP. Two other adults inside the vehicle also received minor injuries. The group was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Everyone was wearing their seat belts during the crash.

