TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three people were injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in southeast Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) were called around 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 regarding a crash near the intersection of SE 21st. Terrace and SE Market Street. Upon arrival, police found a three people with minor injuries who received treatment at the scene.

Nichols said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.