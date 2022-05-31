OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Three men are under arrest by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop that turned into a car chase on Monday.

According to the OCSO, at 4:10 a.m. on May 30 at milepost 165 on Interstate 35 a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle. The car refused to stop and a chase ensued until, at milepost 187, the vehicle hit a tire deflating device deployed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The three occupants of the car fled the scene into a wooded area nearby. After a search, all three of the suspects were taken into custody and placed in the Osage County Jail Facility. The suspects included: Ramar D. Brown, 26, of Kansas City, MO; Jaron L. Brown, 22, of Kansas City, MO; and Johnathon D. Daniel, 30, of Kansas City, MO.

Ramar Brown was arrested on charges of suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and felony interference. Jaron Brown and Daniel were both arrested on suspicion of felony interference.