3 killed, including pastor and his child, in Salina crash

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol reported three people dead and one injured — including a central Kansas pastor and his 10-year-old daughter — in a head-on crash on Interstate 135 near Salina.

Troopers arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday eight miles south of Salina to find a pickup truck that crossed over the median of I-135 and crashed into another truck traveling south, according to a report.

Medical personnel pronounced the driver of the oncoming vehicle, 24-year-old Christopher Giroux, the driver of the second truck, 39-year-old Phillip Hett and his 10-year-old daughter Abigail dead on scene.

EMS transported Hett’s 13-year-old daughter to a local hospital with serious injuries.

KAKE reports that Phillip Hett was a pastor at a Lindsborg nursing home.