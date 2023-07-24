TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is one step closer to finding a new judge.

A spokeswoman with the Kansas Judicial Branch shared in a press release three nominees have been named to take the seat of Shawnee County Judge, after Judge Mary Cristopher retired. The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission has given the names of three nominees to Governor Laura Kelly. She has 60 days to review the nominees and fill the position.

The nominees for the Shawnee County Judge are:

James Crowl, Topeka, county counselor, Shawnee County

Charles Kitt, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor

Eligibility requirements nominees for district judge must meet are: