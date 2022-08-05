WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A plane crashed into a plowed field just east of Stearman Field Airport, near Benton in Butler County, shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. The aircraft landed on its top, but there were no injuries.

Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the single-engine 1979 Cessna 182Q went down at Southwest Meadowlark and Southwest 30th.

Troopers say Alexander Luinstra, 22, of Benton, was the pilot. They say he fueled the plane at Stearman Field, took off and made an east turnout before heading north.

The KHP said the plane suddenly lost power, and its altitude dropped rapidly. Luinstra attempted an emergency landing in the field, but troopers say the nose of the aircraft struck the ground and the aircraft flipped onto its top.

Ethan Stubbs, 22, of Buhler, and Kami Landwehr, 23, of Wichita, were the passengers.

The KHP has turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).