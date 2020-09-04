3 suspects arrested after Drug Enforcement Task Force search warrant served in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the arrest of three

suspects following the completion of a search warrant in the 3300 block of SE Girard Street

today.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task

Force, consisting of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Rossville Police

Department, served a narcotic search warrant in the 3300 block of SE Girard Street.

William C. O’Handlen, 51, of Topeka, Stella M. Hillis, 46, of Topeka and Walter U. O’Handlen,

51, of Topeka were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections

following the discovery of narcotics and firearms.

O’Handlen was charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hillis and O’Handlen were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.