TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were detained by deputies and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. While investigating, deputies allegedly seized a loaded handgun, illegal narcotics and ammunition.

The three suspects were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the listed charges:

Jeremiah D. Odell, 39, of Topeka, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

David L. Benaka, 32, of Topeka, is charged with burglary, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon T. Sherley, 30, of Topeka, is charged with burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

This investigation into this incident is ongoing.