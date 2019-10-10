3 Topeka men charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Topeka men accused of drug trafficking in the Capital City received federal charges Thursday.

On Wednesday, the FBI was in Topeka serving search warrants at 13 different locations.

Charges were filed in federal court in Topeka against the following men:

James Charles Booker Jr., 35 – one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine

Brett Damon McMurray, 48 – one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine

Maurice Ross, 47 – one count of distributing cocaine

If convicted, Booker Jr. and McMurray could face up to 40 years in federal prison with a $5 million fine. Ross could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Safe Streets Task Force of Topeka helped the FBI with this investigation.