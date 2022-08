SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time.

At 8:08 a.m. the SCSO reported the westbound lane was blocked.