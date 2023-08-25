TOPEKA (KSNT) – A multivehicle accident in downtown Topeka is slowing traffic during Friday evening rush hour.

A spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department (TPD) shared with 27 News Friday at 4:45 p.m., officer responded to a crash involving three cars on the I-70 eastbound lane near the southwest MacVicar Avenue exit. Officers say one individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Traffic on I-70 is down to one lane near the southwest MacVicar exit at this time.