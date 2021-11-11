3 vehicle crash tied up US-40 Wednesday afternoon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released a report detailing a crash at the intersection of Hwy 40 and Tecumseh Wednesday.

A Tennessee truck driver driving a Freightliner was eastbound on US-40 Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. when he stopped at Tecumseh Road behind a vehicle turning northbound. The Freightliner was then rear-ended by a 1995 Jeep Wrangler.

The 52-year-old female driver of the Wrangler was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The Wrangler driver was from Tecumseh.

A 2016 Kia Sportage, driven by a woman from Lawrence, then hit the back of the Freightliner.

The 32-year-old Lawrence woman in the Sportage reported a suspected minor injury according to the KHP.

According to the report all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

