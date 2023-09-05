SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Wanamaker Road.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of a crash first reported at 3:08 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 5600 block of SW Wanamaker Road. Three vehicles are involved in the crash with minor injuries being reported.

At 3:51 p.m., SNSO spokeswoman Abigail Christian said one person has minor injuries following the crash.

