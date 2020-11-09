3 year old battling cancer gets help from Emporia State basketball teams

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Emporia State basketball programs are using their athletic abilities to help a 3-year-old girl named Breanna battle cancer.

Breanna McBride was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in September.

Through hospital trips and treatment, her dad Darren McBride said she has proven just how strong children can be. Now, he wants to use his experience to create awareness and help other parents recognize the signs and symptoms.

“Just let people know what happened,” McBride said. “What can happen. All that led us to this was we thought our daughter was getting too many bruises and they weren’t healing quick enough.”

Once a Hornet, always a Hornet.

That saying is true now more than ever for McBride. He graduated from Emporia State and worked in the athletic department as a student.

Sunday, Nov. 8, his alma mater’s basketball teams held a 24-hour free throw contest to raise money for Breanna.

Players, coaches and staff members all said helping Breanna through this battle is what being a community member is all about.

“They just jumped at the chance to be able to help Breanna,” Toby Wynn, the women’s head basketball coach, said. “One of our seniors, Kali, got the chance to meet her and when Breanna had a basketball in her hands her face just lit up.”

Craig Doty, the men’s basketball coach, was also impressed with how the teams have rallied together to help Breanna.

“I think the most telling sign is that our student athletes are donating to the GoFundMe themselves,” Doty said. “To feel that selfless as college students and feel that connected to the cause.”

The free throw competition may have been a contest for the basketball teams, but there were two clear winners in the end. Breanna, who won the hearts of the Emporia State community. And, her family for the newfound support and friendships they’ve made.

Donations can still be made to support Breanna and her family. To contribute, click here.