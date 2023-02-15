MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three people were taken into custody by police after suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were found in Manhattan.
The Riley County Police Department took to social media to report that three arrests were made on Feb. 14, in connection to a search warrant.
Juliana Morgan, 18, of Junction City, was taken into custody from a house in the 700 block of Mission Ave. for interference with a law enforcement officer. During the execution of the search warrant, over 300 suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were discovered, according to the RCPD. Morgan has since been released from confinement.
The search warrant also led to the arrests of Trevon Markham, 20, and Therriana Pittman, 23, both of Manhattan, in the 1900 block of Casement. Suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were discovered in Markham’s vehicle at the time they were taken into custody, the RCPD said.
Markham was arrested on the following charges:
- Violation of offender registration
- Aggravated child endangerment
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of an opiate with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of an opiate
- Possession of a controlled substance
Pittman was arrested on the following charges:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Aggravated child endangerment
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of an opiate with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of an opiate