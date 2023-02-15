MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three people were taken into custody by police after suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were found in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department took to social media to report that three arrests were made on Feb. 14, in connection to a search warrant.

Juliana Morgan, 18, of Junction City, was taken into custody from a house in the 700 block of Mission Ave. for interference with a law enforcement officer. During the execution of the search warrant, over 300 suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were discovered, according to the RCPD. Morgan has since been released from confinement.

The search warrant also led to the arrests of Trevon Markham, 20, and Therriana Pittman, 23, both of Manhattan, in the 1900 block of Casement. Suspected fentanyl pills and marijuana were discovered in Markham’s vehicle at the time they were taken into custody, the RCPD said.

Markham was arrested on the following charges:

Violation of offender registration

Aggravated child endangerment

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of an opiate with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of an opiate

Possession of a controlled substance

Pittman was arrested on the following charges: