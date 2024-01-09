UPDATE 7 a.m.: The number of customers impacted in the Evergy service area has increased to 33,491 with 807 active outages. The number of FreeState Electric and Bluestem Electric customers impacted is 2,897 and 7,446 respectively.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost 30,000 Kansans are without power Tuesday morning.

As of 5:50 a.m., 29,459 customers are being impacted by 689 Evergy power outages in eastern Kansas and Missouri. The largest number of customers impacted are west of Lawrence with almost 13,000 customers affected.

Evergy Communications Director Gina Penzig said crews are responding to outages and are waiting for daylight to better assess the storm damage. Penzig said road snowy roads will impact and slow down restoration work.

In the area around Topeka, 8 outages are being reported as affecting over 60 customers as of 5:50 a.m. In Osage County, over 800 customers are being impacted by 12 outages. Further south, roughly 2,500 customers in Emporia are being affected by over 35 outages.

The area around Emporia is reporting delayed restoration times due to storm activity.

Roughly 10,000 additional power outages are being reported by Bluestem Electric and FreeState Electric in Kansas.

