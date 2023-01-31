TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is ending the first month of the new year with an unusually high number of murders.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 marked the seventh murder in the capital city so far this year after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Topeka.

In 2021, the TPD reported 14 homicides occurred in the capital city, a five-year low. In 2022, the TPD reported homicides had increased to 17. The six previous murders reported in the month of January 2023 include: