TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one business is partnering with an organization to keep a tradition alive.

For 31 years, people have taken part in the Race Against Breast Cancer. Community members participated in a 5K walk or run.

For every car Lewis Toyota sells in October, it is giving back $100 to breast cancer awareness. The money will go towards mammograms and ultrasounds for men and women in Northeast Kansas.

All funds raised from the event are going to help those affected by breast cancer. Event organizers say there are more ways to support the cause.

“There’s more ways to support than just money,” Brad Lewis of Lewis Toyota said. “Reaching out, just giving your time and being part of something and showing your support is huge.”