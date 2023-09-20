TOPEKA (KSNT) – A grant has been awarded to a Kansas legal aid organization to help expand pro bono legal services to low-income individuals.

On Sept. 20, Legal Services Corporation (LSC), the largest non-profit funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans, awarded a $334,000 grant to Kansas Legal Services (KLS), according to a press release from LSC.

KLS is one of 17 organizations selected to receive funds from the $5 million Pro Bono Innovation Fund (PBIF). KLS will use grant funds to provide legal assistance to Kansans with suspended driver’s licenses, according to the press release.

On Jan. 17, 2014 the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2014 was signed by President Barack Obama which included $2.5 million for the LSC to establish the PBIF. Since it’s formation, the fund has received increased funding nearly every year and now receives $4.75 million, according to the LSC website on the PIBF.

The project will provide legal training to volunteer attorneys and legal interns and request their commitment to meet with clients, according to the press release.

“One reason I originally ran for Congress was to ensure the federal government works for folks in every corner of our community,” Kansas Representative Sharice Davids said. “Originally authorized by Congress, these new investments will help Kansans of all income levels access legal assistance and get to work and school safely. I’m always proud to support Kansas Legal Services’ mission.”

Since its inception, the PBIF has awarded 139 grants totaling more than $40 million, according to the LSC.