TOPEKA (KSNT) – That’s the sum of money owed to the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office before the end of the year.

The exact amount owed to the Shawnee County Treasurer is $334,364,433.62. Delinquent tax notifications will be sent out starting Monday, Nov. 13. The first-half property tax payments are due on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office is using a lockbox service to pay delinquent taxes. If property taxes aren’t paid on Dec. 20, taxes become due in full. There will only be one payment coupon for the first tax statement mailing. Payments must be postmarked before Dec. 20 to avoid interest or payment in full, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

Kansas is expected to collect nearly $10.2 billion in taxes for the fiscal year of 2023. The estimated tax collections would exceed 2023 estimates by $25.9 million, according to the Office of the Governor. Property tax payments can be made by mail, drop box or online here.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.