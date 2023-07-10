LINCOLN COUNTY (KSNT) – On Sunday, a 34-year-old man was seriously injured after hitting a Volvo semi-truck on I-70 about 10 miles west of Salina.

At 8:25 p.m., the 34-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage West on I-70. The driver of the Mitsubishi hit the trailer pulled by the Volvo semi-truck, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Volvo semi-truck was uninjured, according to KHP crash logs.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing seatbelts during the crash.