RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two prescribed burns that blazed out of control last week consumed more than 3,500 acres in Riley County.

Vivienne Leyva with Riley County reports the first fire occurred on Thursday, April 6. Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to Halls Ravine Road north of Randolph after receiving a call about a fire. A prescribed burn in the area blazed out of control, scorching private land and setting fire to flood debris on land belonging to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The next day, Leyva said shifting winds caused the fire to reignite. The fire burned an estimated total of 1,500 acres.

“Our main advice is to be vigilant when conducting prescribed burns,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Weather conditions can change quickly, and landowners have a major responsibility to maintain safety when burning.”

Another fire on Friday, April 7 prompted a response from the Riley County Fire District #1 to the area of Tabor Valley Road, according to Leyva. This fire put out a large amount of smoke and threatened nearby animals. The fire burned an estimated 2,000 acres of land.

“There were several miles of active fire line among various controlled burns and lots of smoke in the area,” said Deputy Chief John Martens. “The permit holder who started the 2,000 acre fire was not on scene when we arrived and unable to be located. Several adjoining landowners and neighbors were responding and trying to protect their land and other areas not intended to be burned.”

Leyva said the Riley County Police Department also responded to the second fire. The person who requested the burn permit was not on scene when the fire spread out of control.

“Agricultural burning was allowed in the morning, and the landowner had a permit to conduct the burn. However, a major part of the requirement is that anyone conducting a permitted burn must remain on scene and have enough equipment and personnel to conduct the burn safely,” said Martens. “We are investigating if the permit holder fulfilled their obligation to comply with burn permit requirements.”

Four more fires over the weekend required responses from local firefighters, but they were not on the same scale as the previous two, according to Leyva.

“This has been a difficult season,” said Russell. “Conditions are extremely dry, and several fires have gotten out of control. We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated crew of volunteers in Riley County. They are exhausted, but they continue to respond to support their neighbors and help keep the community safe.”

Leyva said they expect dangerous fire weather will return Tuesday, April 11 with the onset of warm temperatures and wind gusts. The county may not allow agricultural burning for the next several days.

To keep up with past and active fires in Riley County, click here.