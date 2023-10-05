TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after a three-vehicle pileup on I-70.

At 8:14 a.m. the drivers of a 2016 Ford F150, a 2005 Freightliner semi-truck and a 2023 Mack truck were all traveling east on I-70, half a mile west of Wanamaker, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The driver of the Freightliner stopped in a construction zone, due to traffic. The 38-year-old driving the 2016 Ford F150 rear-ended the Freightliner. The Freightliner was pushed into the back of the Mack truck, according to the KHP crash log.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.

