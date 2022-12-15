TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location.

Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial.

After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the third time. This time, the trial will be in Pottawatomie County. Court costs and other expenses will vary depending on many factors. One of them being jury salaries.

“Due to the location of Pottawatomie County, we’re going to have a lot more in travel expenses for our witnesses,” Court Administrator Lea Welch said. “We’re going to have a substantially higher amount for our jurors.”

Welch also says Pottawatomie County will serve as a new atmosphere where the case may not be as well known. The trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 6, 2023.