MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior.

The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi in 2022. Wright was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Wright is currently being held in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

Wright is the third man to be arrested in connection to Wardi’s death. Two others, Tremelle R. Montgomery and Jordan Prather, were previously arrested on charges of murder.

At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, members of the RCPD in Aggieville heard gunshots and responded to a nearby bar near 12th St. and Moro St., according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Police found Wardi suffering from a gunshot wound and also spotted an armed man, who they say they later identified as 19-year-old Fort Riley soldier Tremelle R. Montgomery, fleeing from the area. One officer stayed behind to give aid to Wardi while the other two gave chase.

One of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect as he turned the corner onto 12th St. and hit him in the leg, according to the KBI. The suspect stopped between Moro St. and Laramie St. where officers secured a handgun and began to give first aid to the suspect. No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase.

Montgomery, 19, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Wardi died of his injuries at the scene.

The KBI investigation into the shooting states that Wardi and Montgomery got into an argument while they were attending the same bar in Aggieville. Witnesses initially reported that Montgomery pulled out a gun and shot Wardi.

Prather was arrested on Jan. 9 on the same charges as Wright.