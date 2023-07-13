TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $4 million in Community Service Program (CSP) Tax Credits have been awarded to 36 nonprofit organizations in Kansas.

CSP Tax Credits have been issued since 1994 and reduce Kansas’ tax obligation, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. The program offers rural communities with populations less than 15,000 a 70% tax credit and offers 50% tax credits to larger communities.

CSP will be assisting six counties in building or upgrading existing childcare facilities, according to the press release.

“Local nonprofit organizations across the state are working diligently to address issues that have a tremendous impact on communities, the Kansans who live there, and their quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Community Service Tax Credit Program is a valuable tool that allows the state to support their efforts.”

The Stormont Vail Foundation was one of the organizations selected for the CSP with $115,800 in credits awarded. The credits will help with the expansion of the Cardiovascular Procedure Center intended to increase capacity, update and add new technology and create a lounge designed to help with the recovery of certain patients.

Three organizations were selected in Manhattan: Big Lakes Developmental Center, Inc., No Stone Unturned Foundation Inc. and the Wareham Hall Renovation Fund.

Big Lakes Developmental Center Inc. was awarded $115,800 in credits for the Raise the Roof Capital Improvement Project which includes solar panel installation, interior remodeling and replacement of the HVAC system and concrete.

The No Stone Unturned Foundation, Inc., was awarded $116,000 in credits to secure funds to construct a new 20,000-square-foot pediatric therapy center.

The Wareham Hall Renovation Fund was also awarded $116,000 in credits to transform the Wareham Opera House into a state-of-the-art performance venue.

For a full list of awardees, click here.