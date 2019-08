HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central Kansas Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS gathered reported of an earthquake around 7:59 a.m. Friday about five miles southwest of Hutchinson. There are no reports of damage.

Several in Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson told USGS they felt the earthquake. The blue squares on the map below indicate areas where people reported they felt tremors.