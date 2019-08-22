4-D experience coming to new Topeka movie theater

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – B&B Theatres announced it’s making “huge progress” at the new Topeka Wheatfield location.

The 9-screen theater complex, located at 2829 SW Fairlawn Rd, will have a full-service bar and heated, electric, leather recliners. In addition to this, B&B Theatres announced two theatrical concepts: MX4D and the Premium Large Format B&B Theatres Grand Screen.





MX4D offers guests the chance to “feel” the action onscreen through built-in motion and effects in the seats and surrounding theater. Seats will move in sync with onscreen action and special EFX generators will bring the movie to life with wind and water effects, bubbles, strobes, jolts, pokes and scents.

The B&B Grand Screen is a wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling curved screen and DTS-X immersive digital surround sound.

Topeka Wheatfield 9 is expected to open late fall/early winter.