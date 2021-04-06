4 Guys Bistro holds soft opening in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new restaurant is coming to downtown Topeka, and it may sound familiar to some.

4 Guys Bistro held a soft opening on Monday. It’s a new spin on the former restaurant, 4 Guys Bar & Grill in the Brookwood Shopping Center. The new bistro is where Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant used to be located.

They are opening for limited hours on certain days until food runs out, but a full schedule could be set in the coming weeks. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be open again on Thursday.

“We just try to organize the kitchen and see everything goes smooth. We just, little bit, introduce more stuff,” said Viet Lam, the bistro’s manager.

4 Guys specializes in burritos, sandwiches, fried rice, noodles, and soups, with Asian twists.

“Just come out and try us, it’s a different new flavor, and see what do they like, so support the local,” Lam said.

Food options expand for dinner time. The restaurant is also looking at adding alcohol options and having bingo and karaoke for customers.