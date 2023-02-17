MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Riley County’s Research and Extension office is announcing some exciting new events happening soon.

Extension offices were formed back in 1914 as a way to teach technical and researching skills to help people improve their overall quality of life. Whether that be through improving their homes or their farms, extension offices are the most successful educational organization in the world.

Gary Fike, the director of the Riley County Research and Extension Office, spoke about some of these events on the 27 News Morning show.

Coming up shortly on Feb. 22, the 3rd Annual Rural Revitalization Conference will be happening at the Randolph VFW/Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The Conference will allow small, rural business owners to present their stories and experiences to anyone in the community that’s interested in coming out and learning more about becoming an entrepreneur. Registration for the event is $25 and includes lunch and snacks. Reservations will be accepted now through Feb. 20, and you can secure your spot by calling the Riley County Extension office at (785)-537-6350. If you are not able to get registered in time, you can also pay for your ticket at the door.

In addition to this event, Fike also discussed an upcoming coffee shop talk that people in the community are invited to attend. At this talk, they will be discussing wildlife management and wildlife damage control. That talk will be on Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

To close out the interview, Mr. Fike wanted to get people excited for the Riley County 4-H Showcase happening on Feb. 25. Here, kids will have the opportunity to present a project that they’ve been working on for most of the year. Some project examples might involve horticulture, dog training, raising livestock and photography. At the showcase, these kids will then have the opportunity to reveal their findings to parents, organizations and other families in the community.

For more information on any of these events, you can head over to their website by clicking here.