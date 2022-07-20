TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night.

27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, KHP troopers and members of the Topeka Police Department took part in the chase as it moved into North Topeka. The pursuit finally ended when the driver stopped near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street. Simone told 27 News that the driver chose to stop as the front passenger tire had gone flat.

The adult driver and three juvenile occupants were taken into custody.