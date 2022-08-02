JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30.

According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens responded to the situation in KDWP Rescue Airboats.

The four individuals had gone over a low water dam, causing their canoes to flip. Everyone was able to make it to the bank with only minor scrapes and cuts, later being found by the wardens. They were taken to safety and later recovered their lost canoes.