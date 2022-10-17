TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four separate and unrelated structure fires kept the Topeka Fire Department busy this weekend, including one at White Lakes Mall.

3600 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, Kansas

On Sunday evening just before 6:30 p.m., firefighters headed to White Lake Mall, 3600 S.W. Topeka Blvd., after a report of smoke coming from the roof. An investigation led authorities to a small fire inside a vacant section of the structure, according to the department. The fire was quickly extinguished.

According to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, the fire appeared to be intentionally set, most likely by transient traffic. The estimated damage is $500.

1808 SE 24th St. House Fire

A house fire at 1808 S.E. 24th Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 15, caused over $12,000 in damage to property and belongings. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the one home. The occupants of the home got out before the fire department arrived, according to TFD. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

3643 SW Westview Ave. Topeka, Kansas

An accidental fire, more likely caused by fireplace ashes discarded in the trash was the cause of a shed fire at 3643 S.W. Westview Ave in Topeka, according to the Topeka Fire Department. The estimated damage to the shed was nearly $10,000, $2,000 of which was contents loss. Firefighters quickly put out the flames, and kept the fire from spreading, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.

2336 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka , Kansas

On Sun. Oct. 16, just before 5 p.m. firefighters were sent to 2336 S.E. Minnesota Ave in Topeka for a reported fire. According to the Topeka Fire Department, smoke and flames were showing from the front door. Everyone in the home got out safely. An investigation by the fire department concluded the fire was accidental, most likely cause by an electrical failure.

Estimated damage was estimated to be $6,000.