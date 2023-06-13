EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police say a multi-vehicle collision in Emporia sent one person to a local hospital.

The Emporia Police Department (EPD) say in a press release that at 5:20 a.m. on June 13 officers were sent to the scene of an injury crash at the intersection of West Ninth Avenue and Oak Street. Upon arrival, they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

The EPD say a Dodge Journey was traveling north on Oak Street when it ran the stop sign at Ninth Avenue. A Kia Seltos traveling west hit the Journey in the passenger side, spinning it around where it hit a parked Nissan Frontier in the 900 block of Oak Street. The Journey then rolled over and hit a parked Chrysler LHS in the 900 block of Oak Street.

The EPD say the driver of the Journey, a 60-year-old man, fled the area on foot. He was not injured, but his passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.