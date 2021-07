PERRY (KSNT) — A four-year-old girl from Monet, Mo. drowned on Sunday in Perry while visiting family.

Jefferson County Sheriff, Jeff Herrig, said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Herrig said the girl drowned at a home on Main Street.

Herrig said the family saw the girl’s shoes sitting by the above-ground pool outside the home, but couldn’t find the girl.

The girl went to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and died just before 9:00 p.m.

No other information was released at this time.