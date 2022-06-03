LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Nearly five years into his journey, Grit Henderson has made significant progress in his ongoing fight against cancer.

His story began when he was born with a rare form of cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. This type of cancer specifically targeted his bladder and prostate. The past four years have been a constant series of ups and downs as the Henderson family learned to adapt to their new lifestyle and head into battle right next to Grit.

“The thing I didn’t like the most was having to get the results on a face time call or a phone call, you never know how you’re going to react,” said Nolan Henderson. “I’m not going to be able to be there for my wife, or Grit.”

The battle has been well worth it though as Grit recently got some fantastic news: there is currently no evidence of disease. With pediatric cancer this is about as close as you can get to saying Grit is in remission.

“We haven’t been told there’s any concerns,” Nolan said. “I think everyone is pretty impressed with his growth rate, how strong he is getting, how good he looks. His vocabulary is good. He’s exactly where you want him to be as a little boy.”

And, to make this news even more exciting grit now has a full head of hair to highlight just how far he has come in his journey.

“If you look back through pictures when we started this journey, even with you all, he was bald until – he started to get hair back when we talked last year but it was just fuzzy,” Noland said. “So it’s a big deal. there was a time when we never knew what color his hair was or if it would come back.”

Currently, Grit is taking a micro-dose of a drug called cyclophosphamide – this is a maintenance chemotherapy treatment that he takes every single day. Even though there is no evidence of disease within grit, he’s tolerating the treatment so well that they’re keeping it up for now.

The next big step for him comes this month when he is scheduled to receive his next set of scans and maybe – just maybe – get his chemo port removed.

“Now we know what the end of the tunnel looks like,” Nolan said. “Now we know what color the light is. It’s bright and we can see the sunlight, and we can see it at the end.”

The focus for the Henderson family now turns to maintaining Grit’s progress and transitioning back into every day life where grit can fully embrace being a little kid. Just this January he had his ‘make-a-wish’ granted and the family received a new camper to enjoy the great outdoors. In particular – Grit loves hunting, fishing, and being with his family.

“There’s nothing that he can’t do at this point,” Noland said. “He can go into lakes and rivers and pools.”

Nolan and his family are extremely thankful for the team Grit support as well as all of the help that they’ve received from St. Jude.

“Saint Jude put in the time and research and the team to take care of – battle Grit’s cancer,” Nolan said. “And they do that for other families and other children across the country and all over the world.”

If you would like to help out Grit and other children battling cancer you can donate by reserving a ticket with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway