TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction begins on a multi-phase project on more than five miles of Highway 24 that will take four years to complete.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) shared in a press release a reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka has officially started. The project will include full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge work and intersection safety improvements, according to the press release. The project will cover approximately six miles from the Kansas Avenue intersection to Muddy Creek in Jefferson County.

Photo courtesy of KDOT

Photo courtesy of KDOT

The initial phases of this project will take place on the western part in north Topeka, according to KDOT. Traffic on Highway 24 will be minimally impacted through the end of construction season while pavement is being replaced on the frontage roads between Kansas Avenue and Goldwater Avenue.

According to KDOT, temporary roadways will be constructed near Kansas Avenue and Goldwater Road to shift traffic to the frontage roads while reconstruction takes place on Highway 24. KDOT is hosting an open house for community members interested in learning about the project. Conditions permitting, the $64 million reconstruction project is expected to be completed in 2027, according to KDOT.

