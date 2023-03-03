TOPEKA (FOX 43)- People around the Top City are getting ready for that warmer weather, and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is no different.

The county is looking to fill 400 positions before the summertime. These consist of positions like maintenance staff, lifeguards, scorekeepers, camp counselors and many more.

In order to be a camp counselor or to work in a manager position, you must be at least 18-years-old to apply. For any of the other jobs, you have to be 16.

The job pay ranges from $10-$15 an hour depending on the experience of the applicant.

They even have some full-time positions open as well. For more information or if you’re interested in applying, click here.