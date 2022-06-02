EMPORIA (KSNT) – More than 4,000 bicyclists will flood into Emporia this weekend for one of the largest bike races in the U.S.

Thousands of bike enthusiasts flocked to Emporia June 4 and 5 for the annual gravel bicycle race. UNBOUND Gravel is a major draw for the area. (Michael K. Dakota / KSNT photo)

The UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia will feature riders from 50 states and 48 countries, ranging in age from 10 to 89 years old, according to Jordan Titus of the UNBOUND Gravel Group.

The race, which predominately runs over gravel and dirt roads, will take off in front of the historic Granada Theatre and return to the same spot. The loop distances include 25, 50, 100, 200 and 350 miles.

The event will feature weekend events including All Things Gravel, which will stretch over two blocks in downtown Emporia. More than 300 vendor booths, including an outdoor beer garden, will be set up.

Schedule of events:

Saturday, June 4

6:00 a.m. – 200-mile distance start | 6th and Commercial

7:00 a.m. – 100-mile distance start | 6th and Commercial

9:00 a.m. – 25/50 mile distance start | 6th and Commercial

11:45 a.m. First 100-mile finishers expected

4:00 p.m. First 200 and 350-mile finishers expected

To see the complete schedule click here.