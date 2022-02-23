EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police said thieves were in and out of an Emporia pharmacy within minutes Saturday after stealing 4,000 hydrocodone pills.

Public Information Officer Ray Mattas told KSNT the Emporia Police Department was alerted to a break-in at Haag Pharmacy, 1400 W 12th Ave, within minutes and responded within two to three minutes. However, the thieves were gone. Authorities said the front door was smashed in at 2:17 a.m. Saturday morning, the police department was alerted at 2:19 a.m., and was on scene at 2:22 a.m.

Police believe the total cost of stolen medication and property damage equaled $2,600.

Hydrocodone is a narcotic used to reduce pain.

Mattas said police do not yet know a motive, but the amount stolen indicates it was probably a little more than for personal use.