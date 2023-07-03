TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sponsored by Town and Country Christian Church (TCCC) and Harvesters Community Food Network, 40,000 pounds of fresh food will be distributed to those who need it later this week.

On Thursday, food will be distributed to families free of charge at the Kansas Neurological Institute, according to TCCC. Food will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. No ID is required.

TCCC said those interested can head south at the 21st and Randolph Street intersection and follow the signs.

Volunteers are needed and should arrive by 8:30 a.m., according to the TCCC. Food will be available to any volunteer who requests it.